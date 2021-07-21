COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|122
|51,404
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|65
|28,771
|Males
|57
|22,630
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|36 days to 93 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|6
|2,756
|Hanover
|3
|1,436
|KSA
|33
|14,150
|Manchester
|9
|3,079
|Portland
|0
|1,600
|St. Ann
|11
|3,465
|St. Catherine
|22
|10,067
|St. Elizabeth
|10
|2,115
|St. James
|7
|4,953
|St. Mary
|2
|1,673
|St. Thomas
|1
|1,998
|Trelawny
|0
|1,727
|Westmoreland
|18
|2,385
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|94
|13
|15
|122
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|46,643
|2,191
|2,570
|51,404
|NEGATIVE Today
|559
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,576
|2,135
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|280,749
|145,037
|425,786
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|653
|13
|1591
|2,257
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|327,392
|2,191
|147,607
|477,190
|Positivity Rate
|16.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|1163
|1) 75-year-old female from St. James.
2) 84-year-old female from St. James.
3) 49-year-old male from KSA.
4) 74-year-old female from St. James.
5) 71-year-old female from St. Catherine.
*One of the cases was previously under investigation
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|160
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|103
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|27
|46,751
|Active Cases
|122
|3,136
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,778
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|111
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|28
|
Patients Critically Ill
|11
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,680
|Imported
|0
|983
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,581
|Under Investigation
|122
|44,924
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
