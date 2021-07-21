JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Coronavirus
July 21, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 122 51,404
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 65 28,771
Males 57 22,630
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 36 days to 93 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 6 2,756
Hanover 3 1,436
KSA 33 14,150
Manchester 9 3,079
Portland 0 1,600
St. Ann 11 3,465
St. Catherine 22 10,067
St. Elizabeth 10 2,115
St. James 7 4,953
St. Mary 2 1,673
St. Thomas 1 1,998
Trelawny 0 1,727
Westmoreland 18 2,385
  

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 94 13 15 122
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 46,643 2,191 2,570 51,404
NEGATIVE Today 

 

 559 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,576 2,135
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 280,749 145,037 425,786
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 653 13 1591 2,257
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 327,392 2,191 147,607 477,190
Positivity Rate 

 

 16.1%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 5* 1163 1) 75-year-old female from St. James. 

 

2) 84-year-old female from St. James.

 

3) 49-year-old male from KSA.

 

4) 74-year-old female from St. James.

 

5) 71-year-old female from St. Catherine.

 

*One of the cases was previously under investigation
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 160
Deaths under investigation 0  103
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 27 46,751
Active Cases 122   3,136
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 10
Number in Home Quarantine 43,778
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 111
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 28
 

Patients Critically Ill

 11
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,680
Imported 0 983
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,581
Under Investigation 122 44,924
Workplace Cluster 0 236
