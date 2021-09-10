High Alert Activated For Missing Child, Travis Folkes

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Travis Folkes of Cane River district, 9 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew who has been missing since Thursday, September 9.

He is of brown complexion, stout build and about 149 centimetres ( 4 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that about 7:00 p.m., Travis was last seen at home wearing a yellow hoodie jacket, black shorts and a pair of black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Travis Folkes is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.