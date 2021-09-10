Young Jamaicans Keen On Agriculture Through RYEEP

Several young Jamaicans are entering the agricultural sector through the Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (RYEEP).

The RYEEP is an entrepreneurial training programme organised by the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, in partnership with the HEART/NSTA Trust.

Providing an update on the initiative recently, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, said more than 700 youth have been trained through the RYEEP.

“Under RYEEP starter and RYEEP builder, our youth are exposed to life-skills and entrepreneurship and they are also given a small cash grant of $50,000 to support the development of their venture,” he noted.

Mr. Green said the Ministry and the various entities will be working to expand the programme.

“We have seen our largest batch of applicants ever for the REEP programme and to date, we have trained over 700 young people and provided venture support,” the Minister pointed out.

He said 596 of the youth trained are female. “We have been ensuring that the new face of food is not only youth but is also female,” Mr. Green said.

Additionally, he disclosed that 80 per cent of the businesses supported through the programme are still operational.

“We have been tracking what is happening with our RYEEP rebuilder programme, and 80 per cent of businesses supported in the past are still operational and we want to carry that trajectory forward into 2021,” The Minister said.

For more information on the RYEEP, persons can visit www.jamaica4Hclubs.com or call 876-927-4050-2.

Through the programme, youth participants will receive advanced training in business development and management, agriculture best practices for targeted production areas and training in basic computing, start-up grants, and up to six months’ business coaching.

The RYEEP is designed to support youth participants through training in areas of life skills, business development and management as well as best practices in agriculture.