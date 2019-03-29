Help for Employers Making Online Annual Returns

Story Highlights Employers still in the process of submitting their annual returns (SO2), due April 1, will be able to get assistance with the mandatory online filing of these from Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) officers, who will be on duty at tax offices being opened on Saturday (March 30).

The TAJ says their St. Andrew, Spanish Town, May Pen, Mandeville, Savanna-la-Mar, Montego Bay, and St. Ann’s Bay offices will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its regular Saturday business hours, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., the TAJ further notes in a statement.

The TAJ is urging employers to file on time to avoid the $5,000 monthly penalty for non-compliance.

Meanwhile, the Authority advises that taxpayers will be able to conduct their usual weekday transactions at any of the offices being opened on Saturday.

These include driver’s licence renewals, processing of motor-vehicle documents, property tax and traffic ticket payments, and Taxpayer Registration Number applications. Audit and compliance activities will, however, not be facilitated.

The TAJ is also reminding persons of its “fast, secure, convenient, and user-friendly” suite of online services, which can be accessed at www.jamauicatax.gov.jm, for persons not wishing to do inline transactions.

They may also call the TAJ’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) for further information.