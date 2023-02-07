HEART/NSTA Trust Preparing Youth for the Workforce

The HEART/NSTA Trust continues to play a key role in preparing young people for the workforce, with some 19,300 trainees graduating across various training programmes over the period 2019-2022.

These include digital animation, printing and graphics, geomatic and geospatial services, web page design and printing, industrial electronics, network engineering, general construction, tractor operations and maintenance, human resource management and electrical installation.

“We are preparing trainees to re-energise industries with the talent required to drive our economy,” said Managing Director, HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton.

She noted that as of December, approximately 6,784 youths were placed in decent work from a target of 7,300.

Dr. Ingleton was speaking during the staging of the Prime Minister’s Youth Award for Excellence at Jamaica House on Saturday (February 4).

She noted that Jamaica has seen a 33 per cent increase in tertiary enrolment in the last 10 years and a reduction in youth unemployment from 31.62 per cent in 2011 to 26.11 per cent in 2021.

She said that youth participation in the workforce has also increased in recent years with more young people starting their own businesses and taking on leadership roles in various industries.

“This is a positive trend and we must continue to support our entrepreneurs and provide them with the resources they need,” she said.

Dr. Ingleton noted that the Trust is contributing to building the resilience of entrepreneurs through training and capacity-building, grants and technical business and advisory services.

She noted that the agency has provided grant funding, through which micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMES) can benefit from up to $1 million and a trainee can access up to $300,000 to start their own business.

Dr. Ingleton said, further, that the Trust has equipped youths with myriad training and developmental opportunities to participate in economic and social life.

Meanwhile, she said that 35,000 at-risk youths have been enrolled at the institution for the financial year, and the agency’s national service corps residential camps were relaunched and are engaging 960 unattached young people.

“We know there are still challenges that our young people face, particularly in terms of crime and unemployment in some sectors. It is our responsibility to address these issues and provide our young people with the opportunities they need to thrive,” she said.

Noting that 30 per cent of Jamaica’s population is under the age of 30, Dr. Ingleton said that “this young and dynamic demographic is crucial to the development of our country, and it is vital that we invest in their future”.

“The Jamaican Government recognises this and has implemented various initiatives aimed at promoting youth development and empowerment,” she said.

During the awards ceremony, 19 young Jamaicans, who have made outstanding contribution in various areas, were presented with the Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence.

Awards were presented in the categories of academics, youth development, sports, journalism/e-journalism, nation-building, music, national leadership, innovation science/technology, arts and culture, agriculture and agro-processing, entrepreneurship/social entrepreneurship, and environmental protection.