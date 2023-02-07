Westmoreland Residents Urged to Get Flu Vaccine

Residents of Westmoreland, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are being urged to consider getting the flu vaccine as the parish continues to see cases of respiratory illnesses.
Medical Officer of Health for the parish, Dr. Marcia Graham, in making the call said that while there are fewer cases of COVID-19 in the parish, there are positive cases of at least two strains of flu viruses that are now on the island.
“A lot of persons have been coming down with coughs and colds…. and the data is showing that most of the time it is the flu,” she said.
“This is among other viruses such as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which we have also noted to be circulating in Jamaica, and so we want to stress the importance of getting the flu vaccine. Persons who are living with chronic diseases or pregnant women or front-line workers, we have the flu vaccine available. Contact the health department or your nearest health centre; we can arrange for you to get same,” she advised.
Dr. Graham was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmorland Municipal Corporation recently held in Savanna-la-Mar.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes RSV as a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most persons who contract the virus recover in a week or two. However, RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
Dr. Graham said it is now the peak of the flu season. “We tend to see more cases in December, January, February and so we ask that you get the benefits of vaccination to help you to stave off the flu. Most persons get over it quite well, but if you have persons who are vulnerable with chronic diseases or extreme of age, it can cause severe illness or even be fatal,” she noted.