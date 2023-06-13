HEART/NSTA Develops CVQ in Cadetting Infantry

The HEART/NSTA Trust has developed the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) in Cadetting (Infantry) Level 3 for the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF).
The curriculum, which is presented in modules, is benchmarked against the Level 3 Cadetting (Infantry) competency standards for the security industry, developed by the Caribbean Association of the National Training Authorities (CANTA).
A bulletin issued by the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) stated that the programme is designed for persons who are desirous of being certified as Cadet Officers at Star 4 Level and may want to act as Platoon Commanders at their Units/Companies.
According to the bulletin, the delivery of the programme will be enriched through an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) principles and leadership skills. The programme contains both practical activities as well as the theoretical foundation required for holistic development.
Students on the Sixth-Form Pathways Progamme who are members of the JCCF can attain the qualification.
The CVQ in Cadetting (Infantry) Level 3, which is a supervisory level on the National Qualification Framework-Jamaica (NVQ-J), is jointly coordinated by the Technical and Vocational Unit of the Ministry and the JCCF.
For further information, persons may call 876 561-0570 or via email at simoan.foster@moey.gov.jm.