CCTV Cameras to be Installed at Primary Schools

Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras are to be installed at the entrances of primary schools as part of efforts by the Ministry of Education and Youth to strengthen safety and security measures at these institutions.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the announcement while addressing stakeholders of Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St. Catherine, during a special devotion at the institution on Monday (June 12) held in honour of late student, Danielle Rowe.

Little Danielle, who was abducted from the school on Thursday, June 8, was found by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) suffering from injuries sustained. She was taken to hospital, where she succumbed on Saturday (June 10).

“We’ve generally reserved CCTVs, or safety cameras, for high schools, especially those in vulnerable areas. But having seen what has happened here at this very quiet primary and infant school, we have to begin to increase the safety and security… so, at the very least, when there is a situation, we can at least get some footage,” Minister Williams maintained.

The Portmore Municipal Corporation also pledged to work with the Ministry to provide CCTV cameras for schools across the community.

Mrs. Williams lauded grief counsellors at the school who are working with teachers and students who interacted with Danielle.

“We’ve already committed to her mom that we will, as a Ministry, stand with her. We know that there’ll be many expenses associated with this… unexpected expenses; and so, we are committing to be with her through all of that,” the Minister stated.

“I want to say to her mother that we grieve with you. This is so unfair… that your eight-year-old daughter was snatched away from you… from the school community and from Jamaica, as a whole. We will never know her potential,” she added.

Minister Williams declared that the perpetrators involved “should not be allowed to be among us [innocent civilians]”.

“That person or those persons should be put away for a very long time,” she stated.

For his part, Commanding Officer for the St. Catherine South Police Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Christopher Phillips, said the investigation is being led by the St. Andrew Central Division.

This, he added, with support from his Division’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

The senior officer urged Principals of schools within the Division to “do your best to establish a safety and security committee to meet at least once per quarter”.

SSP Phillips said the Division is prepared to have a police officer sit on the committee to help the schools review and respond to incidents, or “obvious security gaps” that may be developing.

He has also recommended that the School Safety and Security Policy, as it relates to all institutions, be updated so that it “speaks to the modern reality and that which creates standard procedures on school safety and security.”

SSP Phillips also urges members of the public to desist from spreading false information about the case on social media.

“Desist from this practice and allow the investigative process to unearth the truth. I want to assure you that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has more than enough competent investigators who are equipped to handle cases of this nature,” he said.

The devotion was also attended by a significant number of members from the JCF and Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), along with community members, and Ministry stakeholders.