Health Ministry Gets Donation Of Beds, Sheets

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has welcomed a donation of supplies to assist in the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

A total of 168 emergency relief beds, 200 mattresses and 40 locally made bed sheets were handed over by the Rapid Relief Team, DFL Distributors Limited and CAMKO Limited, respectively, at the Shalimar Warehouse in Kingston on Tuesday (June 29).

Dr. Tufton, in expressing thanks for the items, highlighted the importance of partnerships in the effective delivery of healthcare in Jamaica.

“Health is about partnerships and we do applaud any partnership [that will] make the provision of healthcare better and this is an example of that,” he said.

He said that the items will be deployed as needed, noting that the field hospitals will also benefit.

Dr. Tufton informed that additional field hospitals will be set up in central Jamaica.

Volunteer from the Rapid Relief Team, Brian Decasseres, said that the organisation will continue to serve with care and compassion, especially throughout the pandemic and the hurricane season.

“We’re happy the Ministry was [appreciative] of our efforts and we will continue to look out for other areas where we can assist and give back in any way that we can,” he said.

Managing Director of CAMKO Limited, Michelle Tulloch, said she is hoping that more corporate entities will come forward to assist in providing resources that will assist the Government’s COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“We observed the spike in the COVID-19 cases last year and when it was announced that there would be additional field hospitals, we had an interest, so we called and said we’d like to help,” she noted.

The field hospitals feature the necessary equipment, structure and healthcare personnel to respond to COVID-19.