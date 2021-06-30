U.S. Government Donates COVID-19 Supplies to Jamaica’s Department of Correctional Services

As part of the United States Government’s ongoing commitment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Embassy through the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) donated medical supplies and equipment to the Department of Correctional Services to assist with preventing and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 at its facilities. The items valued at $J4.5 million, were officially handed over by the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires John McIntyre to Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Honorable Matthew Samuda. The handover event took place on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, on the grounds of the Department of Correctional Services.

The Caribbean Office of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), since the onset of COVID-19 in the region, has responded to requests for assistance to address and mitigate the impact of COVID-19. This request was filtered through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). The Department of Correctional Services officially requested several medical and sanitation supplies to assist with COVID-19 efforts within their institution.

The donated supplies include single use face masks, non-contact thermometers, vital signs monitors, nebulizing kits, surface and hand sanitizers along with other personal protective equipment. Speaking at the event Chargé d’Affaires McIntyre said, “today’s handover is symbolic of the U.S. government’s unwavering commitment to support Jamaica’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” He also applauded the combined efforts asserting that “this donation supplements the $J700 million the Embassy has so far contributed to Jamaica’s efforts in controlling the pandemic.”

Other government representatives at the official handover included Ministry of National Security Permanent Secretary, Courtney Williams, Dr Donna-Michelle Royer Powe – Director of Medical Services, DCS

Lt. Col. (Retired) Gary Rowe – Commissioner of Corrections and Dr. Varough Deyde, U.S. Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission.

A portion of the equipment was delivered earlier this year to mitigate the spread of the virus at its facilities. This event highlights U.S. government’s continued commitment to supporting Jamaica’s response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.