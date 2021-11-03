Hanover Municipal Corporation Reports Greater Compliance With Building Procedures

The Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) is reporting greater compliance with building requirements coming out of its seven-month amnesty, introduced in November 2019, to counter illegal construction activities.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Chief Executive Officer of the HMC, David Gardner, said that the amnesty, which ran until June 2020, was necessary to address the increasing number of illegal and unsafe commercial and residential buildings being erected across the parish.

The illegal practice, he noted, was robbing the Corporation of much-needed revenue to provide critical services to residents.

The amnesty provided time for persons in contravention of the building regulations to get their affairs in order.

Mr. Gardner said that despite the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the campaign, there was a noticeable increase in the number of applications and enquiries received by the Corporation, which has continued.

“The Hanover Municipal Corporation is now reaping success from the effects of that amnesty. There seems to be a greater level of awareness among more investors, developers, and homeowners. This has resulted in a greater compliance with the requirements and usage of the proper channels in pursuing their developments,” he told JIS News.

“A lot of information went out in the public space and, even now, we are receiving a lot of calls from persons making enquiries about the procedures, protocols and building codes,” he added.

In October, the Corporation granted approval for all 20 building applications received.

Mr. Gardener told JIS News that the number of building applications have averaged 23 in recent months, which is a significant increase from the four or five prior to the amnesty.