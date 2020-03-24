Guardian Donates Multi-Million-Dollar Ventilator

Guardian Life Limited and the Guardian Group Foundation have made a much needed contribution to the Jamaican health sector with the donation of a ventilator valued at J$4.3 million, to the Victoria Jubilee Neo-Natal Ward and by extension the Kingston Public Hospital; this as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospitals received the equipment on Friday, March 20. The COVID-19 virus causes respiratory illness, with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath.

“Guardian Life understands that this is an essential piece of equipment to have during this crisis and as health insurance providers, we think it is only fitting for us to make a contribution to improving the health and wellness of affected Jamaicans,” said Eric Hosin, President of Guardian Life Limited. Mr. Hosin also explained that this gesture of the Foundation is in keeping with its mantra of Love.Care.Serve.

Mr. Hosin explained that the donation of the ventilator was as an initial response to the hospitals’ shortage of this vital equipment. Fortunately, it came in time to be incorporated in the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s (PSOJ) call for its members to support the health sector with its response to the corona virus. To date, the PSOJ has donated approximately $150 million to the cause.

The Foundation has a long history of supporting the Jamaican health sector since the inception of its annual Keep It Alive 5K Night Runs in 2014. To date, the Foundation has donated over $102.8 million from funds raised from the Runs.

Contact: Annette Atkinson Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications Guardian Life Limited 12 Trafalgar Rod, Kingston 5 Tel: 876 832 9409 Date: March 24, 2020