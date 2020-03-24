BGLC Reminds Holders Of Prize Promotions To Seek Approval

Story Highlights The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is calling on persons and organisations that undertake prize promotions to contact the Commission for approvals.

Conversely, the general public is encouraged to call the BGLC to confirm whether a competition has been authorised and to report any competition that alters its rules after advertising.

Director of Licensing and Registration at the BGLC, Maurice Thompson, told JIS News that companies are invited to send in applications, which would include the mechanics of the game; what persons need to do to participate; where entry tickets must be collected; the draw date, and the exact details of the prize.

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is calling on persons and organisations that undertake prize promotions to contact the Commission for approvals.

Conversely, the general public is encouraged to call the BGLC to confirm whether a competition has been authorised and to report any competition that alters its rules after advertising.

Director of Licensing and Registration at the BGLC, Maurice Thompson, told JIS News that companies are invited to send in applications, which would include the mechanics of the game; what persons need to do to participate; where entry tickets must be collected; the draw date, and the exact details of the prize.

He indicated that specifications must be detailed for prizes, “for example, if it’s a car, the model and the make, or if it’s a phone, the serial number, the model and the make”.

Additionally, entities undertaking a competition must place in one of their advertisements the BGLC’s approval, once it is received.

He said that the law speaks about prize promotion, where persons are entered into a draw to win a prize. Therefore, once persons who participate must contribute, then it becomes a regulated activity, for which the Commission must grant approval.

“Part of the Commission’s mandate is to protect the ticket holder, so when they participate in such games, we are the vanguard; we protect their interests,” Mr. Thompson pointed out.

He said that if persons start a promotion without the approval of the BGLC, or alter the terms and conditions, such as changing the prize, the draw date, or even the locations for entry drop-off, this constitutes a breach and the promoter can be fined.

He noted that promotions are significant marketing tools for companies, and as such, brands take great risks if they do not adhere to the regulations of the BGLC.