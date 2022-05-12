Great Support For Social Services Fairs

Scores of residents have been supporting the Ministry of National Security’s Social Services Fairs, being staged across the country.

The fairs, which are done in partnership with the Ministries of Education and Youth; Health and Wellness, and Labour and Social Security, are geared at providing the most sought-after government services directly to the most vulnerable areas. The Ministry has, so far, staged four fairs in three parishes.

Senior Case Management Coordinator at the National Security Ministry, Orville Simmonds, told JIS News that the team at the Ministry is pleased with how each fair has progressed.

“We are happy to say that the second fair we did at the Haile Selassie High had a very encouraging turnout. The next fair, in Albion in Montego Bay, also had a very good turnout. The most recent fair at Donald Quarrie High in East Rural St. Andrew had a very good turnout.

Increasingly, as we go along, the outcomes are more enhanced, and we expect that to continue.” Mr. Simmonds said.

He noted that residents from the communities have welcomed the fairs, with most stating that the initiative should be done more frequently by the Ministry.

“The words we are hearing from persons is, it is good, it is nice, and it brings people together. People who can’t afford certain things can come and get it. That will be expected, given the nature of the activity that is taking the services to people,” Mr. Simmonds said.

He pointed out that the Ministry is aware that there are several factors prohibiting persons from visiting public service offices directly to receive certain services.

“If these services can be taken into the communities, the overall impact we’re looking for is an improved quality of life. For example, we know what the PATH programme does; it can improve the quality of life of beneficiaries, and it goes with the various programmes,’’ Mr. Simmonds told JIS News.

The Ministry is imploring residents to listen for the next Social Services Fair in their community, as they all stand to benefit.

“Persons should support the fairs because in doing so they are supporting themselves, their families and their communities. This is just a basic right, that all citizens of our country should have access to basic social services,” Mr. Simmonds said.

He added that persons should also attend because even if they do not benefit directly, someone in their community could be assisted with the information they gain.

“We are seeing persons referring other persons in their communities, telling persons about these services, and helping to take persons out to access these services,” Mr. Simmonds noted.

He said in doing the fairs, the biggest take-away is how critical it is for the Ministry to reach out to people and engage them in their homes and communities.

“I think all service agencies or service providers should seek to do so, because there are a number of limitations that can prevent persons from going to where the services are, but when you take this service to the people, it shows a level of respect for people, and in turn, people appreciate the efforts of the Government when they see you taking the services to them.” Mr. Simmonds argued.

The Social Services Fairs give persons access to the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), the Electoral Office of Jamaica as well as a host of other agencies. Persons can also register for the National Insurance Scheme, get COVID-19, HIV, blood pressure and eye tests done at the fairs. There are also entertainment and activities on-site for children.