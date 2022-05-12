Work To Commence On New Parliament Building This Year

During the 2021/22 financial year, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) advanced the process for construction of Jamaica’s new Houses of Parliament and the development of National Heroes Park.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for Works, Hon. Everald Warmington, said work is set to commence on the project during Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence.
“Phase one of the procurement of a contractor is advanced, and the procurement tender for works is expected to close June 28, 2022, for evaluation,” he noted.
The Minister was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 11.
Another UDC initiative, namely the development of a world-class park on a 26-acre lot in Portmore will provide a much-needed green space for the residents of the area.
Mr. Warmington informed that the concept includes hard and soft landscaping, walkable promenades, and plazas; jogging trail; great lawn with amphitheatre; sports facilities; artistic features; commercial spaces; and parking facilities.
“The Public Investment Advisory Board (PIAB) submission for the Portmore Town Centre Park was completed and submitted on March 31, 2022, for review and approval,” he pointed out.