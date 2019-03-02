Gov’t to Undertake Feasibility Study for Pedro Plains Irrigation System

The Government will be undertaking a feasibility study and preliminary design for expansion of the Pedro Plains Irrigation System in St. Elizabeth.

Approximately $37,641,000 has been allocated for these and other works under the Feasibility Studies for the Government of Jamaica Public Investment Project.

Details are provided in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, which is now before the House of Representatives.

Works started in September 2018 and is scheduled to be completed by December 2019.

It is being undertaken through grant funding from the Government of France.