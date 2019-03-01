Energy Efficient AC Units to be Installed in Public-Sector Entities

Story Highlights More State entities are to benefit from an air-conditioning (AC) installation exercise in the upcoming fiscal year in a bid to conserve energy and contain costs within the public sector.

A sum of $300 million has been provided in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure to carry out this and other activities under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme.

The money will go towards the completion of the supply of plant and equipment for AC retrofits at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Mobile Reserve, May Pen police station, the National Police College, and the Post and Telecommunications Department.

More State entities are to benefit from an air-conditioning (AC) installation exercise in the upcoming fiscal year in a bid to conserve energy and contain costs within the public sector.

A sum of $300 million has been provided in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure to carry out this and other activities under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme.

The money will go towards the completion of the supply of plant and equipment for AC retrofits at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Mobile Reserve, May Pen police station, the National Police College, and the Post and Telecommunications Department.

The funds will also be used to complete the development of national guidelines for the disposal of hazardous waste, and an energy efficiency/energy conservation awareness survey.

Up to December 2018, under the project, over 71,700 square feet (sq. ft.) of solar control film was installed in 36 facilities; more than 208,680 sq. ft. of cool roof solution was applied to 11 facilities; and a contract implemented for installation of AC retrofits at the Kingston Public Hospital, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Tax Administration offices, Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, the Blood Bank, and the National Public Health Laboratory.

In addition, a contract was initiated for technical energy efficiency services, including energy audits and comparable estimates; consultancy services were engaged to conduct an external financial audit for the period ending March 2014; an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Standards Manual for the public sector was launched; and a Memorandum of Understanding was implemented between the JIS and the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology for a public awareness programme.

The project, which is being implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister, through funding from the Government, seeks to enhance Jamaica’s energy efficiency and conservation potential through the design and execution of concrete energy efficiency and energy conservation cost-saving measures in the public sector.

It was originally slated to run from November 2011 to November 2015. After an extension, it is now scheduled to end in March 2020.