Gov’t To Make Announcement About Other COVID-19 Vaccine Brands

The Government is expected to make an announcement, shortly, regarding additional brands of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines being sourced for Jamaica.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that details of the undertaking are expected to be outlined “in the next day or two”.

These could include the Pfizer and Moderna brands, which have sparked public interest.

Dr. Tufton was addressing a digital COVID-19 vaccine town hall hosted by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (August 12).

He noted that the Government has refrained from making any previous announcements regarding other brands of vaccines to allow for the arrangements to be concluded.

“We have the AstraZeneca now, [but] we are very comfortable [and] very confident that in the days to come, we will see additional brands [arriving],” he said, assuring that “the country will be kept informed.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton said private sector stakeholders have been playing a pivotal role in the national vaccination programme.

He noted that they have partnered with the Government to maintain a database of persons already vaccinated, while adding that sector interests recently staged a vaccination blitz at the Girl Guides Headquarters on Waterloo Road in St. Andrew.

“We are working with a number of associations [including] the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, and others [in] coordinating the mobilisation of their workers [to get immunised] and also give them an opportunity [to use] private doctors to provide the vaccines,” Dr. Tufton said.