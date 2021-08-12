AIC Seeking Investors For Mango Agro Park

The Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, is establishing a Mango Agro Park in the Toll Gate area of Clarendon and is seeking investors to participate in the venture.

Chief Executive Officer of the AIC, Dr. Al Powell, told JIS News that already 15 applications have been received, including from overseas interests.

He said that the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the project, such as roads and irrigation systems, is being developed.

“Once those things are in, the selected entrepreneurs will move in to take up the relevant areas that they have been awarded. It is a business venture,” Dr. Powell said, noting that by middle of next year, the area is expected to be fully planted.

He told JIS News that a US$500,000 hot water treatment plant will be constructed to disinfect the mangoes against fruit flies.

“We will be able to minimise and manage the risks of the fruit flies, and we will have perfect fruits to ship to the markets that we can enter,” Dr. Powell said, noting that there are ready markets for mangoes in the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and Canada.

Over 900 acres of land have been earmarked for the Mango Agro Park. A demonstration plot of 60 acres has been prepared to welcome the first set of investors.

The venture is being promoted through mainstream and social media, inviting investors to lease 50-acre plots for planting.

“You can make lot of money from mango. All you have to do is call Agro-Investment Corporation, and they will guide you in what you need to do to be a part of the agro-investment in Jamaica,” he said.

Application forms to participate in the Mango Agro Park are available for download at www.agroinvest.gov.jm or at the Corporation’s office located at 188 Spanish Town Road in St. Andrew.

Meanwhile, the AIC CEO is inviting investment in the development of other properties across the island.

He pointed out that a lot of lands, once used for sugar cane farming, are now available for other crops, and the “Government is intent on putting them into production”.

“Agriculture as a business is very profitable. The Government has the lands to accommodate investors in agriculture,” he said.