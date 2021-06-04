Gov’t To Embark On Parish Tree-Planting Project

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. says that the Government will be announcing a parish tree-planting programme shortly.

He said that under the initiative, “we will be planting trees not just in every parish but trees of a particular type that reflect our culture”.

Minister Charles Jr. was speaking at the launch of an exercise for the planting of 550 trees by the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) at the Jamaica Producers’ Group (JP) farm in Agualta Vale, St. Mary, on Wednesday (June 2).

The initiative is in support of the national tree planting programme, which is aimed at covering Jamaica with three million trees by 2022.

Minister Charles Jr. hailed the tree-planting exercise in St. Mary, which he noted, will help preserve and protect the environment.

“We are focused on maintaining our forest reserves. We are focused on mangrove rehabilitation and we have a commitment to rehabilitate 2,000 hectares. We have 370 hectares that are being maintained and more,” he noted.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Matthew Samuda, who participated in the launch, hailed the tree-planting exercise “as an example of good corporate citizenship… in action. This is a commitment to a sustainable future”.

He welcomed the involvement of the cadet corps, which falls under the Ministry.

“For far too long in Jamaica, we have not looked at the environmental factors that affect our stability and our security… . This programme provides young men and women, in many cases, with the ability to see the future. It is much more than the discipline and the military-style training and the ability to interact with adults and learn discipline… and that is where the synergy comes in with projects like tree planting,” he said.

The Forestry Department is supplying the trees to be planted by the JCCF in St. Mary.

These comprise timber trees, such as the Jamaican Blue Mahoe and West Indian cedar, and ornamentals, such as the pink and yellow poui. The cadets will be responsible for maintaining them.

Members of the JCCF are also looking to plant an additional 1,000 trees at schools and other locations across the island.