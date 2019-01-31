Gov’t Strengthening Work Permit Framework

The Government is continuing work under the Public Sector Modernisation Project to improve Jamaica’s work permit framework.

Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Shahine Robinson, says the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, will fund activities aimed at strengthening the system.

She was speaking at a quarterly media briefing at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (Jan. 30).

Mrs. Robinson, who described the work permit application process as “rigorous”, said improvements being pursued include the roll-out a new client-focused web-based system to be linked to the Labour Market Information System (LMIS).

The LMIS is a national job matching facility, comprising a database of qualitative and quantitative information on persons seeking employment and entity’s recruiting personnel.

“It is envisioned that this system will provide a local skills bank through the importation of skilled workers” she said.

This, the Minister added, will result in more stringent measures for approvals and shortening of the application processing timeline, while assisting in simplifying the process of doing business in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Robinson announced that work permit fees will be standardised across all sectors, effective April 1.

She informed that the differential costs will be eliminated, while adding that fees, which were last increased in 2014, will go up by 15 per cent.

The Minister advised that the application fee will moves up from $15,000 to $17,250, while the cost for permit fees will increase to $48,875 per quarter or $195,500 per annum.

Jamaican work permits are granted to two categories of individuals: a) foreigners seeking employment in Jamaica, and b) persons seeking to invest in or operate a business on the island.