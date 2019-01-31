Gov’t Committed to Boosting Police Force – Dr. Chang

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) with the necessary resources and support to boost crime fighting.

“We (will) continue to focus on leadership and strategic development of talent, resources, infrastructure and equipment,” Dr. Chang said, while providing the policy direction and legal framework required to enhance the work of the force.

He noted that the Government has already started to make significant investments in the renovation of 40 police stations and acquisition of new police vehicles.

Dr. Chang was speaking at the passing-out parade and awards ceremony for 194 new police constables at the National Police College in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (January 30).

He commended the newly trained constables, representing Batch 119 and encouraged them to “serve our sovereign nation with pride and courage.”

“You’re joining an important and critical organisation in this country. Protect our civil liberties and human rights with vigour and strength and most importantly, become not only our peacekeepers, but weavers of a fabric that covers all our people,” he said.

Valedictorians, Constable Donique Anderson and Constable Tijeon Smart, said they are looking forward to serving the people of Jamaica.

“This ceremony here today is not the end of our journey but marks the beginning of a path to success. We are celebrating today, hard work, sweat, blood and tears that we have invested in training, and that we are proud to say, ‘Yes, we have completed one phase of the journey,” she said.

Constable Smart added that the training received as “sculpted us into leaders with the innate purpose of making a change in the society.”

He said they have been taught the values of teamwork, perseverance and willpower, and how to adapt to any situation and be more aware of their surroundings.