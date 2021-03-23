Gov’t Rolling Out COVID-19 Vaccination Blitzes

The first coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination blitz, mainly targeting persons 75 years and older, is set for Saturday, March 27 at the National Arena in St. Andrew via appointment scheduling.

This was announced by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who said the exercise is aimed at inoculating approximately 1,000 persons.

“This is the blitz centre approach where we pull together a much larger infrastructure of medical personnel where our mobilsation efforts are a lot more significant,” he said, while addressing the weekly virtual COVID-19 Conversations press briefing on Tuesday (March 23).

Dr. Tufton advised that persons wishing to participate in the blitz programme, must make an appointment by registering online through the vaccination appointment system on the Ministry’s website: www.moh.gov.jm, or calling the Vaccination Call Centre Hotline – 888 ONE LOVE (888-663-5683).

The Minister emphasised that making an appointment is crucial, as this will ensure the process is carried out efficiently.

He noted that persons turning up to vaccination centres without an appointment proves very challenging for the healthcare professionals, who are then pressed to simultaneously manage individuals who have registered and those who are not.

“It then involves a process of vetting, because we try not to turn away persons if they qualify for the period of vaccination. But it is not an ideal scenario — not ideal for the persons [turning up without appointments] because they have to deal with standing up in the sun; and persons [may start] feeling faint, and you end up having to provide care for them,” he noted.

Dr. Tufton pointed out that while the population’s enthusiasm to be vaccinated can be appreciated, “it creates some amount of challenges and, in some instances, confusion, and we would like to discourage it”.

“We encourage you to use the appointment system or wait your turn to be vaccinated. We have to do it in an orderly way, otherwise chaos becomes counter-productive and inefficient, and we would rather not have that,” he said.

Dr. Tufton further informed that other blitz sites will be operational in due course, including the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James and the Bahia Principe Hotel in St. Ann.

“We intend to begin rolling out theses blitz centres, which is the third phase of the three-phase approach, with, hopefully, another phase to come involving the private sector,” he said.

Persons with an appointment will be allowed to visit vaccination sites for inoculation during the recently announced expanded curfew period, which begins at midday on Saturday, March 27.