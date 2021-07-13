Gov’t Positioning Jamaica For Significant Growth – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government continues to position Jamaica as a regional country that is “growing significantly”.

“I’m very proud of the fact that Jamaica has resolved [issues related to the] financial/fiscal management of its economic affairs. I believe we are on a very good course, having gone through several International Monetary Fund (IMF) programmes, to entrench this kind of fiscal stability, fiscal prudence and good fiscal management,” Mr. Holness said.

“We are on a trajectory for growth, and I think that is another major achievement,” he added.

The Prime Minister was speaking on American TV network, WNYW-Fox 5’s morning programme, ‘Good Day New York’, with host Rosanna Scotto, on Tuesday (July 13).

Mr. Holness advised that the Government was also tackling other institutional and development issues in Jamaica.

These, he informed, include strengthening of the country’s bureaucracy to deal with matters such as corruption, while focusing on enhancing the efficiency of public service delivery.

Additionally, Mr. Holness said the Administration is investing heavily in bolstering the country’s national security framework, both in relation to the Jamaica Constabulary Force ((JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

“We are, [and] I’m very proud of this, improving our policing capabilities; that has been a challenge for many years,” he further stated.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Government was also boosting resources for the education sector, adding that “in a few months, we will roll out some transformative policies”.

“These are long-term investments, which will have signal effects on the transformation of our country,” Mr. Holness underscored.