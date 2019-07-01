Gov’t Endorses WiPay Online Payment Facility

Story Highlights The Government has endorsed the newly introduced technology-driven integrated payment processing platform, WiPay.

WiPay, which was created in Trinidad in 2016 for e-commerce, facilitates online payment for goods and services at access points globally. It enables users to utilize apps for cashless transfers using mobile devices such as smartphones.

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, and Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, welcomed the facility’s introduction while speaking during the launch at the AC Marriott Kingston Hotel June 27.

The Government has endorsed the newly introduced technology-driven integrated payment processing platform, WiPay.

WiPay, which was created in Trinidad in 2016 for e-commerce, facilitates online payment for goods and services at access points globally. It enables users to utilize apps for cashless transfers using mobile devices such as smartphones.

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, and Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, welcomed the facility’s introduction while speaking during the launch at the AC Marriott Kingston Hotel June 27.

Mr. Shaw said the technology’s addition to the growing suite of online facilities now available in Jamaica will make payments for goods and services much easier and efficient for users.

He noted that WiPay will be particularly pivotal in linking farmers with buyers across the world and facilitating seamless payments for produce supplied.

“We have to catch up [with the advancements globally] and technology is part of the process by which we catch up… and we must catch up fast,” he said.

Mrs. Williams described WiPay as the spark of a new revolution in Jamaica, especially for persons not having access to online banking services, adding “once you begin to make online easier for people, they will begin to adopt it”.

The WiPay platform can be utilized in four ways: WiPay Website Plug, which can be downloaded through via the website; a WiPAy Invoice System which can be sent by account holders with a ZWILLO app on smartphones; a WiPay account where users can upload cash for payments and a Top Up Voucher System.

In July, WiPay will expand its ZWILLO app to enable customers to create their own estimates and invoices to send to clients via email and social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

This will facilitate a recipient system which allows persons to pay with credit cards, WiPay cash voucher, or from personal bank accounts.