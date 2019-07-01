Student Establishing Education Foundation Receives GG’s Achievement Award

Story Highlights Nineteen year old Manchester student, Setrice Patricia Clarke, who established a Foundation to assist youngsters’ high school placement examination preparations, is among 12 residents of the county of Middlesex receiving the 2019 Governor-General’s Achievement Award.

She is one of two citizens of Manchester who have been recognized, the other being Dr. Grace Kelly.

Ms. Clarke and her co-recipients were presented with their awards by Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony at the Wembley Centre of Excellence in Hayes, Clarendon, on June 27.

The event was held under the theme – ‘Engaging, Empowering and Inspiring Jamaicans’.

Through her Foundation, Ms. Clarke, who received the award in 18 to 24 age category, has been able to assist youngsters from her Sabbath School and community to prepare, initially for the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) and subsequently the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), through Easter and Christmas camps.

Ms. Clarke, the Office of the Children’s Registry central Jamaica representative who lost her father seven years ago, initiated the Foundation with the help close associates while enrolled in sixth form at high school.

Among those benefiting is her brother, who successfully sat his exams and is now in high school.

Ms. Clarke, who is preparing to embark on tertiary studies, told JIS News that “once I am in university, the work of the Foundation will continue with the other members who are in it”.

The other awardees are: Dennis McKenzie, Sejae Burey and Dr. Maurice Smith J.P. from St. Ann; Christiana Plummer, Jamar Wright and Dr. Everton Thomas – St. Catherine; Christiana Blake, Roxanne Brown, and Rev. Ann-Marie Richards – Clarendon; and Ivy Veronica Gordon – St. Mary.

The awards were made in three age categories – 18 to 24 for academic excellence and volunteerism; 25 to 35 – academic and professional excellence, and volunteerism; and 35 and over, for achievements attained under challenging circumstances, and significant contributions to society.

The Governor-General, in congratulating the awardees, said he was inspired by the stories of the honourees’, “who have engaged, empowered and inspired themselves and other individuals”.

“They have made a difference and left lasting footprints of good works behind them,” he added.