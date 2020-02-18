Gov’t Continuing Global Services-Sector Buildout

Story Highlights The Government has earmarked approximately $8.857 million to further promote and build out the Global Services Sector (GSS) in Jamaica during the upcoming fiscal year.

This provision, for the ‘Implementation Support for Skills Development for Global Services’ project, is contained in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project aims to advance the growth of the GSS in Jamaica, particularly in higher value-added segments.

It is intended to provide the sector with better skilled workers and increase Jamaica’s institutional capacity to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), as also its exports.

Project specifications include institutional strengthening of the implementing agency, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO); designing of skills development programmes; and analytical work.

The institutional strengthening component will target the preparation of an operating manual for the programme’s goals and activities, and the Project Execution Unit (project manager, financial management specialist and procurement officer) at commencement of the undertaking.

Designing of skills development programmes will focus on first-stage implementation of job-readiness skills curricula to align training to entry-level industry standards.

This will entail updates and industry validation of soft, cognitive and foundational digital skills. It will also provide a pilot training plan for teacher training for job-readiness/soft skills modules in the education and training systems.

The analytical work component will target work to support the GSS industry and assist JAMPRO in generating information relevant to the design and implementation of the skills development programme.

Project achievements up to December 2019 include a revised Project Operations Manual.

Targets for 2020/21 include completion of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) study of the GSS industry, as also a survey.

Funding is being provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).