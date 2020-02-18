$309M Budgeted To Continue Global Services Skills Project

Story Highlights The Global Services Skills (GSS) Project will receive a provision of approximately $309 million from the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is geared towards promoting the growth of the GSS in Jamaica, particularly in higher value-added segments.

It is intended to provide better skilled workers, and enhance Jamaica’s institutional capacity to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and increase exports.

These are being programmed through two components – the Skills Development for Global Services Sector and Strengthening of the Skills Development System; and Strengthening Jamaica’s Institutional Capacity to Increase Investment and Promote Exports in the GSS.

Targets envisaged under the Skills Development for Global Services Sector and Strengthening of the Skills Development System are the establishment of an industry-led body to identify skills needs, set standards, chart career pathways, and implement a talent platform to facilitate interaction between prospective and active employees and industry workers; enhancing the National Training Agency’s job-readiness skills curricula to align training to GSS entry-level standards and implementing a train-the-trainer programme for trainers to deliver these curricula; delivering on-the-job training for employees within the GSS through the establishment of a competitive fund to manage the application process for financing of training aligned to industry-specific standards; and strengthening the quality assurance mechanism for the skills development system.

Targets envisaged under the Strengthening [of] Jamaica’s Institutional Capacity to Increase Investment and Promote Exports in the GSS are business process re-engineering of the sector to optimise the institutional and regulatory framework to adapt to digital services, and optimise investment promotion processes governing sector and institutions involved; designing and implementing a Digital Global Services Sector Strategy and branding campaign, and promoting awareness nationally and internationally through attendance at and hosting of international and regional investment targeting events; implementing incubator and accelerator programmes for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the GSS; and upgrading the National Business Portal.

The project’s achievements, up to December 2019, include the establishment of a Global Services Sector Board and a national awareness event – Future of Work.

Targets for the 2020/21 fiscal year are the development of industry skills and upgrading strategies; implementation of a talent platform; development of a Career Pathway Framework; updating the digital skills curricula, and developing a pilot training plan; development of a Digital Global Services Strategy and branding campaign.

The project, which commenced in January 2019, is slated for completion in January 2024.