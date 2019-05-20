Gov’t Committed to The Training and Development of Teachers

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, says the Government is committed to the training and development of the nation’s teachers.

The State Minister noted that the Government through the NCEL, does not focus solely on the professional advancement of educators, but seeks to ensure that the training given, plays a part in building a sustainable future for the nation.

The event, which was hosted by the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, is named in recognition of former Knox College Principal, Helen Stills.

“We are committed to your development, we are committed to working with you. I must underscore that the Ministry continues to provide quality training programmes for teachers and principals, through the National College of Educational Leadership (NCEL),” he stated.

He was addressing teachers at the Helen Stills Professional Development Day ceremony, held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St. James recently.

The event was held under the theme ‘Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating, Networking for Sustainable Development’.

“The concept for educational stability highlights the importance of developing and implementing strategies for reorienting education in schools, as part of the broader process of building a sustainable future for the entire society,” Mr. Terrelonge underscored.

“Education for sustainable development therefore empowers people to change the way they think and work towards a sustainable future. There is no sustainable future without the teachers of Jamaica,” he added.

