Gov’t Committed to Safety and Security of Students

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith, says the Government is committed to ensuring an environment where every student feels safe and secure.

Speaking at the recent Youth Consultative Conference (YCC) held at the AC Mariott Hotel in New Kingston, she said that education is the cornerstone of any thriving society, and it is imperative that “we foster an environment where every student can learn and grow without fear or intimidation”.

“Our commitment to their safety is not just a promise, it is a responsibility that we hold dear,” she said.

The State Minister said the Ministry’s dedication to the safety and well-being of students was demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when stringent health protocols were implemented and new modes of instruction adopted to create safe learning spaces.

From enhanced sanitation measures to the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) “we have left no stone unturned in our efforts to safeguard the health of our students and educators”..

“More recently, under the threat of the current dengue virus outbreak, at the regional level, we have moved to activate the vector-control mechanisms in schools to eliminate the spread of the disease. We formulated and distributed copious guidelines on how to treat with and prevent the spread of the hand, foot and mouth disease and gastroenteritis in schools,” she said.

Noting that safety goes beyond physical measures, encompassing emotional and psychological well-being, Miss Smith said focus is also being placed on creating an inclusive and supportive environment, where students can develop their talents, explore their interests, and pursue their dreams without hindrance.

She noted that, together with various partners and stakeholders “we will continue to invest in programmes and initiatives that address mental health, bullying, and other challenges faced by our youth”.

Miss Smith encouraged the participants at the YCC to speak up and report any concerns or incidents that compromise their well-being.

“We stand beside you, ready to take swift action and provide the necessary support,” she pledged.

The annual YCC, under the theme ‘Creating a Culture of Peace among Jamaica’s Youth’, focused on fostering peace-building strategies by and for young people.

It was organised under the ‘I Believe Initiative’, which is an arm of the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence (GGPE).

The conference provided a platform for young people to voice their concerns, share their experiences, and present ideas that can help them to become agents of positive change in their schools and communities and make Jamaica a more peaceful society.