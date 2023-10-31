  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Media’s Role in Reporting on Gender-Based Violence Highlighted

By: Garfield L. Angus, October 31, 2023
Gender Affairs
Share
Media’s Role in Reporting on Gender-Based Violence Highlighted
Photo: Garfield Angus
Acting Director of the Community Liaison Unit at the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), Nardia McLaren, addresses a recent session on gender-based violence with personnel at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), at the entity’s head office in St. Andrew.
Media’s Role in Reporting on Gender-Based Violence Highlighted
Photo: Garfield Angus  
Acting Director of the Community Liaison Unit at the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), Nardia McLaren (third left), with staff of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) who participated in a recent session on gender-based violence at the JIS’s head office in St. Andrew.

The Full Story

The Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) is urging greater responsibility and sensitivity by media entities in reporting on gender-based violence, with priority given to protecting the best interest of victims while raising awareness about the scourge.

Acting Director of the BGA’s Community Liaison Unit, Nardia McLaren, said it is important that through news reporting, persons who suffer abuse are not re-traumatised and again made to become victims.

Speaking at a recent session with personnel at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) at the entity’s head office in St. Andrew, she said the media has a role to play in eliminating gender-based violence by, among other things, casting light on the extent and implications of the problem, informing victims about available resources for support and not perpetuating harmful gender roles and stereotypes.

She noted that journalists, in their reporting, must be careful to not in any way seem to normalise abuse, support or embrace the perpetuators, and to also avoid sensationalism.

Ms. McLaren said that reporting should be gender-sensitive.

“In reporting, we should empathise with somebody who had experienced gender-based violence, it can be male or female. We shouldn’t ridicule that person; we give that person comfort,” she pointed out.

Special Projects Officer at JIS, Romona Geohaghan, said that the session was “eye opening” and “gave me careful insight into how we, as media practitioners, can operate to not advance domestic violence, but to push for empowerment”.

October was observed as Domestic Violence Month, and the BGA used the occasion to raise awareness about the issue and encourage victims and perpetuators to seek support.

She said that competent counsellors are available to provide help. Females can call or text (876) 553-0372, and males (876)-533-0387.

The Bureau has a community liaison unit, where trained counsellors are on hand to work through problems with affected individuals. Persons can visit the entity’s offices or request ZOOM meetings.

The agency’s efforts are geared at ensuring a more inclusive approach to combatting gender-based violence, advance gender equality, and promote a gender-sensitive approach to achieving balanced economic growth as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Last Updated: October 31, 2023

More From: Gender Affairs
‘No Excuse for Abuse’ Community Chats
By: E. Hartman Reckord, Oct 23, 2023
‘No Excuse For Abuse’ Community Chats
By: E. Hartman Reckord, Oct 20, 2023
‘Rural Girls Rock’ on October 17
By: E. Hartman Reckord, Oct 14, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content