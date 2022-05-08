Gov’t Committed To Ensuring Security Forces Respect Citizens’ Rights – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is committed to ensuring that the security forces respect the rights of citizens in communities where Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) have been implemented.
The Prime Minister said that the ZOSOs are structured as peace-building operations, where the security forces safeguard communities, while showing the “highest respect and regard for life and human rights.”
Mr. Holness, who was speaking in August Town, St. Andrew on Friday (May 6), noted that before the first Zone came into operation, security personnel were trained in observing human rights, which is important in gaining the confidence of citizens.
“The Government of Jamaica will never, in any way, empower our security forces to abuse our citizens. Anyone who wears a uniform and is under oath to preserve and protect, must understand that directive of the Government,” Mr. Holness said.
He pointed out that citizens also have a duty and obligation to comply with lawful requests from the security forces.
He said that where members of the security forces abuse their powers, there is an independent body to investigate those matters.
Citing recent confrontations between citizens and security forces in the Denham Town ZOSO, the Prime Minister said he will be visiting the community to meet with the residents and the security team.
He warned that the ZOSO “will not be pulled down to give space to criminals” so if there are persons, who are deliberately trying to plan or encourage confrontation “that will not work”.
“We are not going to allow criminals to dictate our security response,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the ZOSO was created to ensure that residents can enjoy peace, and that criminals have no space for their activities.
The Prime Minister underscored that in all the areas where ZOSO have been established, crimes have been reduced, especially murders and shootings, enabling the citizens to go about their normal activities safety and without fear.