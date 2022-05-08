Contract Signed For Digitisation Of Records At RGD

Approximately two million records at the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) relating to birth, marriage, death, and adoption, created from 1930, are to be digitised under the National Identification System (NIDS).

A contract was signed with Fujitsu Limited at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Friday (May 6) to facilitate the process.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his address at the signing ceremony, noted the importance of digitisation in safeguarding the vital records at the RGD.

He said that even though measures have been taken to secure them, some may still be “at risk of national disasters or are internally deteriorating.”

As such, he said that the digitisation process, will preserve the records, and ensure correct documentation and verification of status, which is important for public accountability.

The Prime Minister said that “as the society becomes more sophisticated and complex, in order to reduce the complications of accountability [and] security, you have to introduce technology.”

“So, when we say we are digitising our economy by introducing technology, it is about increasing our capacity to serve and take on complex functions in a simple way,” he pointed out.

Minister Without Portfolio in the OPM, the Hon. Floyd Green, said that digitising the RGD’s records will make the process “more efficient [and] we’ll be able to enhance our services.”

“More importantly, we’ll be able to have our people save money [and] improve the lives of our citizens,” he pointed out.

Minister Green said that the signing ceremony marks the completion of a “24-month journey,” involving a national and international procurement process, where Fujitsu Limited succeeded with the highest technical score.

The company will install the necessary infrastructure at the RGD’s head office at Twickenham Park, St. Catherine to facilitate the digitisation of records.

Chief Executive Officer of Fujitsu Caribbean and Latin America, Mervyn Eyre, in his remarks, said the project is a “pivotal step in digitally transforming the public sector to deliver citizen-centric services faster and more securely.”

“To transform into a more trusted society, we believe we need a step-by-step approach that strengthens digital resilience at the core, delivers greater value to society through digital innovation, and ultimately creates new value through digital ecosystems,” he said.

NIDS will provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the collection and storage of identity information.

This secure voluntary tool can also verify an individual’s identity, facilitate the electronic signing of documents, and securely access a range of government services online.