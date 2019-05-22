Gov’t Allocates Additional $100 Million to Alleviate Dry Spell

Story Highlights The Government has allocated an additional $100 million for the trucking of water and distribution of tanks to parishes affected by the current dry spell.

These parishes include Kingston, St. Andrew, Portland, St. Mary and St. Elizabeth.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement during the sitting of the House of Representatives on May 21.

He said that the National Water Commission (NWC) spent $205 million for the trucking of water for the last financial year up to March 31.

“The NWC will continue to spend on trucking of water and (provide) water tanks to the most affected parishes,” Mr. Holness said.

Prime Minister Holness further informed that the Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has been instructed to meet with the Members of Parliament and Councillors of the affected parishes, to work out trucking schedules for communities, with emphasis on critical services such as the hospitals, health centres and schools.

He told the House that the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Office) is still assessing the amount of rain received for May.

“The original projection coming from the (Met Office) was that (for) April, May and June we would have seen an increase in our rainfall.

“That has not materialised so we are awaiting the end of June to see…whether or not (the amount of rainfall) has met up to projections and at that point then we may have to make a further allocation,” he said.