Pensioners Get More Time to Complete Life Certificates

Government of Jamaica pensioners will have more time to complete and hand in their life certificates to the Accountant General’s Department (AGD).

“We are sending out the life certificates one month earlier than before, so that you get two months to return them,” Director of Communication and Customer Relations at the AGD, Tanisha Weir Grant, told JIS News.

She said that the move is in response to complaints from pensioners about the short time frame given for the completion of documents.

“The prime objective is to ensure that the pensioners have ample time to receive the document, have the document certified, and have enough time to return the document to the AGD, as the life certificate is the main driver for processing of payment to commence” she explained.

The new policy measure will be implemented this month, with certificates being dispatched at the end of May 2019, to be returned at the end of July.

Certificates will be dispatched in August to be returned in October; documents will be sent out in November for completion and return in January 2020; and certificates will be sent out in February to be returned in April.

Mrs. Weir Grant is appealing to pensioners to collect the certificates from the post office early, so that the mail is not sent back to the AGD.

Additionally, she said that pensioners should try to complete and return the document as quickly as possible.

For further information, persons may call the AGD at 876-922-8320-7 or email to info@treasury.gov.jm or whatsapp 876-818-6583.