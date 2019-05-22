1,046 Criminal Records Expunged in 2018/19

Story Highlights
- Some 1,046 criminal records were expunged from a total of 1,915 applications received during the 2018/19 fiscal year.
- This was disclosed by Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on May 21.
- “The Ministry of Justice continues to offer expungement services to persons who have made a sincere and successful attempt at becoming law-abiding citizens, so that they are given the opportunity to start afresh without being haunted by their past mistakes,” he said.
Some 1,046 criminal records were expunged from a total of 1,915 applications received during the 2018/19 fiscal year.
This was disclosed by Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on May 21.
“The Ministry of Justice continues to offer expungement services to persons who have made a sincere and successful attempt at becoming law-abiding citizens, so that they are given the opportunity to start afresh without being haunted by their past mistakes,” he said.
Mr. Chuck also informed that he will be submitting a proposal to Cabinet for amendment of the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) Act, so that more deserving persons can benefit from expungement of their criminal records.