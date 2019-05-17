Financial Services Commission Stages Town Hall Meeting on May 21

Story Highlights The public is invited to the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Town Hall Meeting to be held at the Cecil Charlton Hall, Hargreaves Avenue in Mandeville, Manchester, on Tuesday, May 21, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Communications and Public Education Officer at the FSC, Toni-Ann Bryson, told JIS News that the town hall meeting is part of a drive by the FSC to advance financial literacy levels in Jamaica.

“This is important to individuals, and it also has implications on financial inclusion, how persons access credit and saving levels,” she said.

“We want to encourage greater financial literacy; greater use of financial services by citizens, as this will definitely improve the outcomes relating to financial matters,” Ms. Bryson added.

Topics to be explored include creating wealth through investing, retirement planning, protecting your assets through insurance, and the rights of consumers.

“One of the things we want people to walk away with is being able to identify fraudulent investment schemes, and how to avoid them,” Ms. Bryson said.

She is encouraging persons who are in charge of their financial affairs, or in charge of other persons’ financial affairs, to attend the meeting.

The event will be held in collaboration with the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE); Jamaica Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Insurance Association of Jamaica.

The meeting is the seventh in a series being held by the FSC since 2018. The series will continue in Portland in July and St. Thomas in September.

The Commission will also be at a Financial Fair being hosted by the JSE on May 25, at the St. Elizabeth Technical High School.

For further information, persons may contact the FSC at 876-906-3010; email at inquiry@fscjamaica.org; or on social media at their handle – @FSC Jamaica.