Government to Create Housing Revolution

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is going to create a housing revolution to deliver units to families across the island at reasonable costs.

Speaking at the handing over of a social housing unit in Pedro, St. Catherine, on June 18, Mr. Holness said the Government is devising a project where developers are provided with lands, so that part of the cost is not reflected in the price of the houses.

“We are going to create a housing revolution in Jamaica…you want a house, you have the option of getting (it) for a reasonable cost, so you do not need to go and squat on lands, or create illegal settlements,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

Mr. Holness reiterated his administration’s commitment to deliver 70,000 housing solutions during the current term of Government, underscoring that while some of the units will be sold for $15 million and above, “we are also going to ensure that there are houses below $15 million, and as low as $3 million.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that some of the solutions will be lots, with infrastructure.

“That is how we are planning to create this housing revolution. We are going to build housing solutions, that anyone who wants a house in Jamaica, should be able to get one,” he told the gathering.

At the Bernard Lodge housing development, in St. Catherine, that is slated to deliver $15 million housing solutions, he said it is “going well,” at the nearby Catherine Estates, houses are coming in at about $6 million, while other housing developments in several other parishes are shaping up.

“Line up yourselves to be beneficiaries,” the Prime Minister said.

He also used the occasion to urge professionals in the building industry to innovate solutions to get the cost of building houses reduced, noting that while the traditional ways of building rely heavily on concrete and steel, other materials are emerging, and they are durable.

For the Low Cost Housing Design Competition, which will end in August, the Prime Minister reported that over 300 persons have registered to participate.

It is encouraging the architectural and planning communities as well as environmental professionals to help with the building of low cost houses.

“I am eager to see what our engineers, urban planners and designers will come up with – that uses materials that are easily available, cost effective but durable and suitable for our environment,” the Prime Minister said.