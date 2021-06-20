COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 19, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|61
|49,668
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|33
|27,765
|Males
|28
|21,900
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 86 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,700
|Hanover
|0
|1340
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|18
|13,756
|Manchester
|1
|2,976
|Portland
|0
|1,586
|St. Ann
|8
|3,284
|St. Catherine
|10
|9,827
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|2,000
|St. James
|2
|4,753
|St. Mary
|5
|1,629
|St. Thomas
|3
|1,966
|Trelawny
|0
|1,690
|Westmoreland
|6
|2,161
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|46
|7
|8
|61
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,217
|1,997
|2,454
|49,668
|NEGATIVE today
|869
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,600
|2,469
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|260,763
|110,668
|371,431
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|915
|7
|1,608
|2,530
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|305,980
|1,997
|113,122
|421,099
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2*
|1,033
|Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|149
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|128
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|155
|28,620
|Active Cases
|19,647
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|37,827
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|139
|Patients Moderately Ill
|27
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|19,503
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|2,611
|Imported
|1
|956
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,456
|Under Investigation
|59
|43,409
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 Related Deaths
- A 54-year-old Female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 77-year-old Male from St. Ann
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing