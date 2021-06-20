JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June 19, 2021

Coronavirus
June 20, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 61 49,668
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 33 27,765
Males 28 21,900
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 86 years 1 day to 108 years
   
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 3 2,700
Hanover 0 1340
Kingston & St. Andrew 18 13,756
Manchester 1 2,976
Portland 0 1,586
St. Ann 8 3,284
St. Catherine 10 9,827
St. Elizabeth 5 2,000
St. James 2 4,753
St. Mary 5 1,629
St. Thomas 3 1,966
Trelawny 0 1,690
Westmoreland 6 2,161
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 46 7 8 61
Cumulative POSITIVES 45,217 1,997 2,454 49,668
NEGATIVE today 869 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,600 2,469
Cumulative NEGATIVES 260,763 110,668 371,431
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 915 7 1,608 2,530
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 305,980 1,997 113,122 421,099
Positivity Rate[1] 5.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 2* 1,033
Coincidental Deaths  

0

 149
Deaths under investigation 0 128
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 155 28,620
Active Cases 19,647  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 6  
Number in Home Quarantine 37,827  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 139  
Patients Moderately Ill 27  
Patients Critically Ill 8  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 19,503  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 2,611
Imported 1 956
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,456
Under Investigation 59 43,409
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 Related Deaths

  • A 54-year-old Female from Kingston and St Andrew
  • A 77-year-old Male from St. Ann

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

