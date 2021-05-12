Government To Advance National Sourcing Policy

The Government will be advancing the National Sourcing Policy to rebalance shortfalls in the impact of Foreign Direct Investment on economic growth in Jamaica.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, gave this update during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate at the Sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 11).

“The National Sourcing Policy is intended to increase linkages between micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and multinational corporations. I will be advancing this policy in Cabinet shortly,” Mr. Shaw said.

The MSMEs are particularly important to implementing linkages, as they contribute to various value chains, at different levels across multiple sectors.

This policy will facilitate a centralised thrust for development, deployment and sustainability.