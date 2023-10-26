  • Keyword

Government Takes its Services to Moneague on Oct. 27

By: E. Hartman Reckord, October 26, 2023
Office of the Cabinet
Photo: Michael Sloley
Principal Director in the Office of the Cabinet, Public Sector Modernisation Division (PSMD), Karlene McKenzie Spencer.

The Full Story

Members of the public can benefit from a Government Service Mobile Fair on Friday, October 27 at Moneague College, St Ann, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The fair is being organised by the Public Sector Modernisation Division (PSMD), Office of the Cabinet, as part of activities to celebrate Service Excellence Month, under the theme ‘Team Service: Engaging, Empowering & Serving our Public with Excellence’.

Persons will be able to apply for birth, marriage and death certificates from the Registrar General’s Department and register their businesses with the Companies Office of Jamaica.

Persons can also apply for PATH (Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education) benefits from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security as well as pay for their passport applications using debit or credit cards.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining will also register farmers at the event.

Additionally, the public will benefit from several other services, including free blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and eye checks.

Principal Director of the PSMD, Office of the Cabinet, Karlene McKenzie Spencer, told JIS News that the intention “is to pull all the services of Government into one space for one day where people can access any service that they want”.

She said that a similar event held in Clarendon last October was “a resounding success”.

“And so, we thought that as a way of reaching out to our people, engaging with our people, that this becomes a feature of the work of the Office of the Cabinet,” she added.

Last Updated: October 26, 2023

