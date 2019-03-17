Government Strengthening Border Security to Stem Illicit Gun Flow

Addressing members of the diplomatic community at the Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, recently, Minister Chang noted that the trafficking of illegal weapons continues to be a threat to international and domestic peace and security.

“Reducing access to illicit guns will stem crime and improve economic outlook and development, so we will properly equip our security forces with the tools needed to secure our borders and protect Jamaica’s people and her assets,” he said.

He noted that the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) recently acquired a marine surveillance aircraft and two helicopters that have significantly increased monitoring capacity.

Minister Chang emphasised the importance of partnerships between Jamaica and its international partners in the Ministry’s implementation of the National Security Policy, aimed at creating a safe and secure Jamaica by the effective enforcement of law and order and maintenance of secure borders.

“Jamaica has benefitted tremendously from the support of the international partners regarding security, including the European Union (EU), United States of America (USA), Canada and the United Kingdom (UK). These partnerships, exchanges and scholarships, have greatly facilitated capacity-building and fostered greater mutual social understanding, which will undoubtedly result in the continued development and progress of our countries,” he said.

Minister Chang informed that Jamaica has received grant funding of €20 million or approximately ($3 billion) from the EU to fight crime.