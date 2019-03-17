HAJ has Prepared Over 400 Land Titles Since the Start of 2018/19

Story Highlights The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) is reporting that it has finalised the preparation of more than 400 land titles since April 2018, and is looking to add to that number by the end of the fiscal year on March 31.

“We haven’t closed (2018/19) yet and we are actually under a huge push…our aim for the outgoing fiscal year is to provide up to 500 land titles where possible,” said Senior Manager for Community Development at the HAJ, Nakia McMorris.

She noted that the cost to produce the titles is approximately $55.4 million.

Mrs. McMorris, who was speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, said that the emphasis is on housing areas that were part of the now defunct Operation PRIDE.

“We focus on informal settlements and the regularisation of these communities…the HAJ has been tasked to take this on in a more aggressive way,” she noted.

“The agency has over 80 communities that we work with so, during this year, what we’ve done is take out a certain set of communities to focus on, most of them being in Westmoreland and St. James,” she added.

Mrs. McMorris said that the HAJ has been urging residents to partner with the agency to get formal documentation for the property that they occupy.

“Providing housing solutions, whether through lots or helping persons to get their land titles, aids in building housing stability,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mrs. McMorris told JIS News that earnings from the land titling programme are above the expected $26.4 million for 2018/2019.

She said that the agency will continue to work with persons to settle outstanding payments so that they can receive their titles.