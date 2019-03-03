Government Allocates $143 Million for Three Diagnostic Centres

The Government is expected to spend approximately $143 million during the 2019/20 fiscal year for the completion of a project that is geared towards establishing three Diagnostic Centres.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The Diagnostic Centres will be established at Church Teachers’ College in Manchester; Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in St. James, and the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), in Portland.

Work started at the Church Teachers’ and Sam Sharpe Teachers’ Colleges during the fiscal year 2018/19.

For the new fiscal year, the money will be used to engage a consultant to conduct an assessment at one of the locations, and complete the design for CASE Diagnostic Centre.

The establishment of these three special education Diagnostic Centres forms part of an overall project worth $385.5 million by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

The National Education Trust Limited (NET), a Government of Jamaica company that is limited by guarantee and is a registered charitable organisation, will be responsible for the establishment of the centres.

The Estimates will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives from March 4 to 5.