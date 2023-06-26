Global Diaspora Councils to be Launched on June 29

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will launch the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC) on Thursday, June 29.
Portfolio State Minister, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, made the disclosure while addressing the United Kingdom (UK)-Jamaica Diaspora Conference on Saturday (June 24) at the University of Brunel in London.
He said the launch will sensitise stakeholders on both Councils’ roles and “the strategies being employed by the Government to further strengthen and deepen its relations with the Diaspora.”
“It is through mechanisms like the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council that the Government of Jamaica continues to crystalise policy initiatives that enhance engagement with the Diaspora as an important actor and strategic developmental partner,” the State Minister added.
He advised that the launch “will be done by hybrid mode, and I look forward to some of you joining us online.”
Candidates for membership on the Councils were selected early this year following several elections across the three major Diaspora locations, Canada, the UK and the United States of America (USA).
Mr. Terrelonge, who has responsibility for Diaspora Affairs, commended the members, noting that they continue “to offer their time and service in advance of our mutual pursuits.”
Saturday’s conference, which was held under the theme -‘Legacy Beyond Jamaica’- saw participants discussing strategies on how to sustain a Jamaican identity across generations in Britain.
The discussions also focused on Diaspora youth, investment opportunities in Jamaica as well as the country’s transition to a Republic.
It was attended by community leaders as well as members of civil society, academia, the private sector and the GJDC and the GJDYC