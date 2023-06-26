151 New Social Housing Programme Units Already Built

A total of 151 units have, so far, been built and delivered under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, handed over the latest units, valued $10.2 million, to proud homeowners Georgette Moving of Bamboo Ridge and Lucille Smith of Rogers Wood in St. Catherine Southwest, on Friday (June 23).

The two two-bedroom units were constructed at a cost of approximately $5 million and $5.2 million, respectively.

Mr. Holness informed that in another two weeks, 10 additional units should be ready.

He said $500 million has been budgeted for the NSHP, which aims to provide housing solutions for the society’s neediest persons.

“This is not a handout; this is not a give-a-way. This is not about political largesse. No. This is about the State fulfilling its duty to protect its most vulnerable and most needy.

“This is about the State ensuring that we fulfill our social contract and are truthful to our social conscience, and that is what this programme is about,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness noted that the units are being completed in reasonable time.

“Thankfully, construction is not the time-consuming part of the effort, it is the approval process. So we are also [going to]try to reduce that,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and St. Catherine Southwest Member of Parliament, Hon. Everald Warmington, said seven units have been completed across the constituency.

“I understand there are another three or four under construction and there are another two that have been approved,” he informed.

Mr. Warmington further indicated that investigations in relation to another unit “should start… shortly”, adding “so, at least, we are on our way to fill our quota.”

He advised that he assists the beneficiaries in completing the necessary documentation and supports them, where necessary, in meeting certain statutory obligations.

The new homeowners thanked Prime Minister Holness, Mr. Warmington, and all stakeholders who were instrumental in enabling them to receive the units.

Ms. Moving said the new home will provide a better environment for her daughter, Janelle Evans, to study.

“I am glad that my daughter can live in a better condition, and she can [be in] a better [frame of] mind [for] studying, because we were [previously] living in a terrible condition,” she shared.

It was an emotional moment for Ms. Smith, as her daughter who would have occupied the house with her, passed away approximately two weeks ago.

“We commiserate with you and encircle you with our comfort and love and we are here for you. Anything you need, we will try and assist you,” the Prime Minister said.

The NSHP operates under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

The initiative aims to improve the housing condition of Jamaica’s neediest citizens.