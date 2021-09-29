GER To Be Fully Established As An MSET Department November 1

Come November 1, the Government Electrical Regulator (GER) will be fully established as a department within the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology.

The GER, which replaces the Board of Examiners in the Ministry, will be responsible for regulating the electrical (works) industry, including the licensing of electricians and electrical and technical electrical assistants.

Speaking at the first of a two-day virtual GER public consultation on September 28, Chair of the GER Secretariat, Sandra Graham, said the sessions will provide an update on the status towards full operation of the regulator.

She noted that the GER is a shift from the existing system, where the Government carries out an inspectorate function, to being a regulator.

The GER will have responsibility for the vetting of applications from persons desirous of being licensed as inspectors and making a recommendation to the Minister; registering electricians; monitoring work done by the electrical inspectors; and recommending revocations, and or suspensions of registrations and licences of both electricians and electrical inspectors, respectively.

In addition, it will investigate and seek to resolve complaints regarding the work or conduct of licensed electrical inspectors and/or registered electricians and conduct arbitrary audits of installations certified by licensed electrical inspectors.

In respect of the registration of electricians, the GER, through the appointed Committee of Examiners (COE) will recommend training courses and conduct examinations.

The functions of the GER will be carried out by the Chief Regulator, Compliance Officers, the Examination Manager and other staff.

The GER regulations were retabled in Parliament during the third quarter of 2020/2021 and passed by affirmative resolutions by both Houses of Parliament. The regulations were gazetted in April 2021.

In August 2015, the Electricity Act was promulgated providing for the privatisation of electricity inspections functions, the establishment of a GER under section 48 of the Act and repeal of the 1890 Electric Lighting Act.

The Electricity Act (2015) is currently before the Joint Select Committee of Parliament for scheduled review.