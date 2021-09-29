Time For No-Build Zones In Jamaica – Minister Charles Jr.

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says it is time for the establishment of no-build zones in Jamaica.

This measure, along with the enforcement of development orders, is critical in ensuring that the country’s infrastructure, housing, and industrial developments can withstand the threats of natural disasters, he noted.

The Minister was addressing the contract-signing ceremony for the Hurricane Sandy Relocation project, held last Friday (September 24), at the Ministry’s location in Kingston.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in a statement before Parliament on October 27, 2020, said that the Government would be taking steps to declare areas prone to severe flooding and landslides as no-build zones.

The Prime Minister, who was reporting on damage to infrastructure caused by flood rains, said that the Government would have to put policies in place to prevent persons from building houses in unsafe areas.

Minister Charles Jr., in his address at the recent signing ceremony, noted that while the Government is utilising spatial mapping and geographic information system (GIS) tools to improve the quality of living, constructions must “follow zoning laws and pursue proper, planned development”.

He argued that by adhering to the zoning laws and using the correct construction materials, infrastructure developments will be able to withstand flooding and other natural disasters.

Minister Charles Jr. said that research conducted by local and international scientists over the past five years, suggests that the Caribbean region will continue to be impacted by flooding and other issues surrounding climate change.

“We have to ensure that how we design, how we plan, how we construct integrates international best practices, where we can learn from other jurisdictions but also appreciate our unique characteristics in Jamaica,” he said.