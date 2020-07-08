Gaming Lounges Reopen July 8

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, announced on Tuesday (July 7) that gaming lounges are set to reopen, effective Wednesday (July 8).

Dr. Clarke made the disclosure during a Statement to the House of Representatives.

“The decision comes following the development and publication of COVID-19 reopening and operating protocols by the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission, in consultation with the gaming lounge operators,” the Minister said.

He noted that the protocols have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and received a ‘no objection’ from the public health authorities.

Dr. Clarke pointed out that gaming lounges represent the last segment of Jamaica’s gambling industry to reopen.

“They make a significant contribution to economic activity and employment in Jamaica,” he argued.

For the financial year ending March 2020, gaming lounges generated $490 million of direct revenue for the Government, outside of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions and General Consumption Tax (GCT) contributions.