CSJP Programme Manager Hails Parenting Education Component

Programme Manager, Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), Orville Simmonds, is hailing the parenting education component as one of the major achievements of the project, which ended recently.

The parent-focused segment started in Phase II of the programme and was further developed in Phase III. The initiative was delivered through a combination of group workshop settings and in-home sessions where Community Parent Trainers (CPTs) would visit the families at home and conduct training exercises.

Mr. Simmonds provided details while addressing a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on Thursday, July 2.

“Parents who practise abusive parenting, their children tend to underperform in school and those children also tend to practise abuse and settle conflicts through violence. The idea was to have parents rethink their practices because corporal punishment may be a norm, and we sought to help parents to understand why certain types of behaviour and parenting practices were not in the best interest of the child,” he explained.

According to Mr. Simmonds, following their participation in the six-month programme, more than 600 parents testified about the value of the intervention, and their children also concurred.

“We sought to stop the transition of violence and violent norms and practices by getting the parents to start showing more positive parenting and the children would then learn and practise settling disputes through non-aggressive and non-violent means,” he added.

Acting Chief Technical Director, Ministry of National Security, Shauna Trowers, also applauded the achievements of the programmes across the two Phases.

“The Ministry of National Security is looking at providing the policies and environment to influence a change in behaviour and our concern is how do we reset the values to one of non-violence, where persons can have disagreements without feeling that there is a need to be violent, as that is the core of what causes many of the crimes,” she said.

Under the parenting education programme, parents were taught how to nurture their children to get optimal behavioural outcomes and were taken through a path of self-discovery as well.

Following the end of the CSJP programme, some of the CSJP III participants were trained by their partner agency, the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), as Parent Mentors.